Canada to offer Alberta energy sector $1.2 billion in aid: CTV

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will offer C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in aid on Tuesday for the struggling energy sector in the western province of Alberta, CTV reported on Monday.

CTV said much of the help for the sector - which has been hit by low oil prices and a supply glut - would come in the form of job support. The television network did not cite a source for its report.

The federal government is under heavy pressure from Alberta to do more to help deal with the energy sector’s troubles.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is scheduled to make an announcement on “supports for Canada’s oil and gas sector” in Alberta at 1130 ET (1630 GMT) on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Sohi declined to comment on the CTV report.