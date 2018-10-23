Canada's Trudeau vows to impose carbon tax despite resistance

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said he would press ahead with plans to impose a carbon tax on provinces unwilling to combat climate change despite resistance in voter-rich parts of the country.
Carbon pollution will initially cost C$20 ($15.27) a ton in 2019, rising by C$10 a year until it reaches C$50 in 2022. Trudeau, whose ruling Liberals face an election in October 2019, told a news conference the money would be returned directly to taxpayers.
