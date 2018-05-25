FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 4:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

About 15 people injured in blast at restaurant in Canada: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than a dozen people were injured in explosion on Thursday in a restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of the Canadian city of Toronto, media reported.

Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

The blast occurred just after 10:30 p.m., media reported. There was no word on the cause.

The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Robert Birsel

