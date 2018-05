TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian police said on Friday that the bomb set off in an Indian restaurant in a Toronto suburb, injuring 15, did not appear to be terror-linked or a hate crime.

A police car is parked in front of shattered glass at the Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Police are still looking for two unidentified men who walked into the restaurant on Thursday evening in the Canadian city of Mississauga and detonated the bomb.