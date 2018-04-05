FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregateIQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - The Canadian federal agency charged with protecting privacy rights of individuals said on Thursday it, along with its counterpart in British Columbia, will investigate Facebook Inc and Canadian data firm AggregateIQ.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France on January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Both Facebook and AggregateIQ were named in whistleblower Christopher Wylie’s testimony to British lawmakers on personal data that ended up in the hands of political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese

