Canada probe finds Facebook seriously contravened privacy laws

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Facebook Inc committed serious contraventions of Canadian privacy law and failed to take responsibility for protecting the personal information of citizens, Canada’s federal privacy commissioner said on Thursday.

Daniel Therrien made his comments while releasing a probe into a data sharing scandal involving Facebook and Canadian data firm AggregateIQ. Facebook disputed the results of the probe, Therrien added, saying he planned to go to court in a bid to force the company to correct its privacy practices.