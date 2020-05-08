Business News
May 8, 2020 / 7:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada gives bidders more time to submit fighter jet bids, cites coronavirus

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is giving potential bidders another month to submit proposals for a multibillion-dollar contract to supply 88 new fighter jets, time needed due to complications caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The move is the latest delay in a protracted trouble-plagued process to replace the country’s CF-18 fleet of jets, some of which have been flying for 40 years. In February, Ottawa granted a three-month extension to June 30. [L1N2AP0UJ]

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the procurement ministry said firms now had until July 31.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting numerous challenges for businesses and their workforce ...the unprecedented situation has impacted proposal finalization,” it said.

Last July, Ottawa launched the competition for a contract worth between C$15 billion ($10.7 billion) and C$19 billion.

The main contenders are Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Boeing Corp (BA.N), while Sweden’s Saab AB (SAABb.ST) is also participating.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below