Canada Goose beats profit forecasts as parka sales rise

A sign of Canada Goose is pictured outside its store in Beijing's Sanlitun area, China December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - Canada Goose beat analysts’ forecasts for December-quarter profit on Thursday as it sold more of its signature parkas during a harsh winter, especially at its higher-margin, company-owned outlets.

The luxury coat maker’s direct-to-consumer operations include online stores and its own retail outlets, where it is ramping up investments to rely less on struggling department stores.

Its overall revenue in final quarter of 2018 surged 50 percent, the Toronto-based company said, as sales at its direct-to-consumer unit jumped to C$235.3 million ($177.5 million) from C$131.7 million a year earlier.

“The increase was driven by incremental revenue from five new retail stores and one new e-commerce site, as well as the strong performance of existing retail stores and e-commerce sites,” Canada Goose said in a statement.

The company had also opened an outdoor wear store in downtown Beijing, its first in mainland China, during the December quarter.

Net income rose to C$103.4 million in the three months ended Dec. 31 from C$63 million a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Canada Goose earned 96 Canadian cents per share, well above analysts’ average estimate of 81 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.