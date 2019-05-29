Canada Goose fourth-quarter profit rises 11%

FILE PHOTO: Patches with the Canada Goose logo are stacked in the Canada Goose factory in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Luxury apparel company Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, bolstered by strong demand for its fashionable parkas and growth in its online business.

The Toronto-based parka maker’s net income rose to C$9 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31 from C$8.1 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$156.2 million from C$124.8 million.