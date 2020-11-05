Canada Goose posts surprise profit on strong online, China demand

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TOGOOS.N posted a surprise quarterly profit and beat revenue estimates on Thursday, as higher online sales and strong demand for its $1,000 parkas in China helped the company cushion a hit from its weak wholesale business.

Several luxury players, including LVMH LVMH.PA, have indicated sales resurged in China as the world's second biggest economy recovers from the COVID-19-led blow faster than others.

Canada Goose said its direct-to-consumer revenue jumped over 30% in Mainland China, where shoppers are known to splurge on luxury goods.

A few Canada Goose analysts attribute the sales boost for the luxury parka maker to higher savings rate among high-income consumers combined with a cut on travel spending and an unusually cold weather in North America.

The company’s overall online revenue increased more than 10% in the second quarter ended Sept. 27, while its wholesale revenue nearly halved due to pressure at its partners, including department stores, due to the pandemic.

Revenue fell about 34% to C$194.8 million ($148.52 million), but beat the average analyst estimate of C$167.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin was positive for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, as it has been doubling down on its higher-margin online business.

Excluding items, Toronto, Ontario-based Canada Goose earned 10 Canadian cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 1 Canadian cent.

U.S.-listed shares of Canada Goose, down 9% this year, were trading up marginally in premarket trading.