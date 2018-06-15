Canada Goose reports surprise profit, shares soar

(Reuters) - Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported a surprise quarterly profit on Friday, driven by a jump in bulk orders and a spike in online sales, sending its U.S.-listed shares soaring.

A worker sews Canada Goose patches at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The shares jumped more than 18 pct to $54.23 in premarket trading, on track for its best day in a year.

Separately, the company said it was opening three new stores in Canada, adding to its seven stores across the world.

Canada Goose, whose luxury coats have become increasingly fashionable over the past few years and are worn by celebrities like Drake, Jimmy Fallon and Hugh Jackman, said higher re-order volumes late in the year and a doubling in online sales for the year boosted results.

Founded in 1957, Canada Goose has historically sold its products through wholesalers, but it started opening its own stores in 2016, banking on its luxury tag and focusing on e-commerce and international markets.

Jackets hang in the showroom of the Canada Goose factory in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The company said it expects revenue to grow at a rate of at least 20 percent for the next three years and adjusted net income per share growth of at least 25 percent.

The company, known for its $900 parkas, reported a net income of C$8.1 million ($6.16 million), or 7 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Mar. 31, compared to a loss of C$23.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 9 Canadian cents per share and revenue of C$124.8 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a loss of 8 Canadian cents per share and revenue of C$74.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.