Canada Goose revenue misses estimates; shares slide

FILE PHOTO: Patches with the Canada Goose logo are stacked in the Canada Goose factory in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc posted its slowest revenue growth in eight quarters that also missed estimates, sending shares of the luxury coat maker down more than 10 percent before the bell.

The miss comes as the company builds its retail operations to rely less on struggling department stores, and has been pushing into China and other areas to expand footprint beyond its home market.

The parka maker, which started opening its own shops three years back, now expects to open up to 20 brick-and-mortar stores around the world by 2020.

Revenue rose 25% to C$156.2 million ($115.65 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, below analysts’ estimates of C$156.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Cost of sales in the quarter rose 15.4%, while overall expenses surged nearly 40%.

The company’s net income rose to C$9 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, from C$8.1 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 9 Canadian cents per share, well above analysts’ estimates of 6 Canadian cents.