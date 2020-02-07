Canada Goose sees hit to 2020 profit, sales from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Canada Goose is pictured outside its store in Beijing's Sanlitun area, China December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO) (GOOS.N) said on Friday lower store traffic in China and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic would impact its revenue and lead to a smaller profit in 2020, sending its shares down 4%.

The virus outbreak has forced several luxury brands, including Capri Holdings (CPRI.N) and Ralph Lauren (RL.N), to shut stores and cut their forecasts.

The parka maker expects revenue to grow between 13.8% and 15%, compared with its prior forecast of at least 20% growth.

That translates to C$945 million ($710 million) to C$955 million, a hit of up to C$51.6 million. Analysts were expecting C$1.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It forecast full-year adjusted profit growth to be in the range of 2.2% decline to 0.7% rise from a year earlier, compared with a prior forecast of at least 25% growth.

The forecast of C$1.33 per share to C$1.37 per share was below the average analysts’ estimate of C$1.68.