Canada Goose shares sink 15% as revenue growth slows

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc posted its slowest revenue growth in eight quarters and forecast even slower sales growth for the next three years on Wednesday, sending shares in the high-end winter clothing brand down more than 15 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Patches with the Canada Goose logo are stacked in the Canada Goose factory in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

It was the second quarter running that shares in the $1000 parka maker’s stock had plunged on its results, with sales and higher spending failing to excite investors who have backed the company as a high growth play.

Canada Goose, which historically sold its products through wholesalers, has been opening its own shops since 2016, banking on its luxury tag to draw in shoppers at a time when other retailers have been fighting off falling sales and shrinking margins.

The company, which has made a name for itself with celebrities sporting their parkas, has also been looking to expand beyond North America, opening its first store in China in 2018 and planning openings in Europe this year.

Revenue still rose 25% to C$156.2 million ($115.65 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, just marginally below analysts’ estimates of C$156.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

A forecast of 20 percent growth in 2020, however, put it on course to undershoot analysts average estimate of C$1.05 billion by more than C$50 million, according to Reuters calculations.

It said it expects materially larger losses in adjusted operating earnings and net income per share in the first quarter.

“The fourth quarter revenue miss to consensus, the lower first quarter commentary, and likely conservative 2020 top line outlook are looking to be sticking points in today’s trading,” RBC analyst Kate Fitzsimons said in a note.

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto in 1957, the company now expects to open up to 20 brick-and-mortar stores around the world by 2020. [nL1N1V009P]

Cost of sales in the quarter rose 15.4%, while overall expenses surged nearly 40%.

Net income, however, rose to C$9 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, from C$8.1 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 9 Canadian cents per share, above analysts’ estimates of 6 Canadian cents.

U.S.-listed shares of Canada Goose were down 15% at $41.64.