Canada Goose slashes 2020 forecasts on coronavirus hit

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Canada Goose is pictured outside its store in Beijing's Sanlitun area, China December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), (GOOS.N) slashed its revenue and profit growth forecasts for fiscal 2020, citing a hit from the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

It projected full-year adjusted profit growth to be in a range of 2.2% decline to 0.7% rise from a year earlier, compared with a prior forecast of at least 25% growth.

The company expects revenue to grow between 13.8% and 15%, compared with its prior forecast of at least 20% growth.

