Canada Goose's profit flies past estimates; shares jump

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO) (GOOS.N) on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that flew past analysts’ estimates, as the luxury retailer benefited from a weaker U.S. dollar and the launch of a new line of knitwear products.

A woman wears a Canada Goose jacket at Times Square in New York, U.S., March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Toronto-based company’s U.S.-listed shares rose 7.7 percent to $23.40 in premarket trading.

The company has opened five stores in major cities, including London and Tokyo, since going public in March to keep up with increasing demand, while ramping up production locally with two new manufacturing facilities in the country.

Direct-to-consumer sales, which include store and online sales, more than tripled to C$20.3 million ($15.95 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, while sales in its wholesale business rose 24.3 percent to C$152.1 million.

It also raised its fiscal 2018 revenue growth forecast to 25 percent from mid-to-high teens estimated earlier.

The company, best known for its expensive parkas and jackets, launched a line of knitwear in August that was well received, according to Baird analysts.

Canada Goose's comprehensive income rose to C$38.4 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, from C$19.6 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2jcnw08)

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 29 Canadian cents per share, while analysts’ on average had expected 21 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose 35 percent to C$172.3 million.

($1 = 1.2724 Canadian dollars)