Canada Goose's profit tops estimates, shares climb

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO) (GOOS.N) reported a bigger-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by lower purchase costs and a tight control on inventories.

A woman wears a Canada Goose jacket at Times Square in New York, U.S., March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The company’s U.S.-listed shares rose 9.2 percent to $23.72 in premarket trading.

Canada Goose also raised its 2018 revenue growth forecast to 25 percent, from mid-to-high teens expected earlier.

Direct-to-consumer sales, which include store and online sales, more than tripled to C$20.3 million in the second quarter ended Sept. 30.

Wholesale business rose 24.3 percent to C$152.1 million.

The company, best known for its expensive parkas and jackets, in August launched a line of knitwear.

Canada Goose's comprehensive income rose to C$38.4 million ($30.26 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, from C$19.6 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2jcnw08)

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 29 Canadian cents per share, while analysts’ on average had expected a profit of 21 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose to C$172.3 million from C$127.9 million.

($1 = 1.2692 Canadian dollars)