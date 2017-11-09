FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada Goose's profit tops estimates, shares climb
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 9, 2017 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada Goose's profit tops estimates, shares climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO) (GOOS.N) reported a bigger-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by lower purchase costs and a tight control on inventories.

A woman wears a Canada Goose jacket at Times Square in New York, U.S., March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The company’s U.S.-listed shares rose 9.2 percent to $23.72 in premarket trading.

Canada Goose also raised its 2018 revenue growth forecast to 25 percent, from mid-to-high teens expected earlier.

Direct-to-consumer sales, which include store and online sales, more than tripled to C$20.3 million in the second quarter ended Sept. 30.

Wholesale business rose 24.3 percent to C$152.1 million.

The company, best known for its expensive parkas and jackets, in August launched a line of knitwear.

Canada Goose's comprehensive income rose to C$38.4 million ($30.26 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, from C$19.6 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2jcnw08)

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 29 Canadian cents per share, while analysts’ on average had expected a profit of 21 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose to C$172.3 million from C$127.9 million.

($1 = 1.2692 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.