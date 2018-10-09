FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 11:22 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Canada welcomes new citizens in sky-high ceremony

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Suspended more than a 1,000 feet (300 meters) above downtown Toronto, six new Canadians took the oath of citizenship on Tuesday from the edge of one of the world’s tallest structures.

Six new Canadians take their oath of citizenship while harnessed on the CN Tower's "Edgewalk" 365 metres (1,668 feet) above Toronto, Ontario, Canada in a still image from video October 9, 2018. CN Tower/Handout via REUTERS

Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen administered the oath to the new citizens, hailing from six different countries, as they were held in cables off a 116-story-high platform known as the EdgeWalk, on the side of the landmark CN Tower.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The tower, which soars 1,815 feet (553 meters), has hosted citizenship ceremonies before, but not one from such breathless heights, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Canada, which prides itself on the country’s multiculturalism, accepted more than 270,000 new immigrants in 2017.

“The sky is the limit with #Canadian citizenship,” tweeted the minister after the ceremony.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
