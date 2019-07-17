No survivors expected in Canada float plane crash

TORONTO (Reuters) - The search for four missing passengers from a float plane that crashed in remote northeastern Canada is turning into a recovery mission for bodies, police said on Wednesday.

The de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver plane operated by Air Saguenay was found on Tuesday crashed a mile offshore in Mistastin Lake in northern Labrador. The pilot has been confirmed dead along with two other people, police said.

The plane carried seven people including four American tourists and three Canadians who were the pilot and two fishing guides.

The remaining four were expected to be found in the submerged wreckage of the plane, said Jean Tremblay, president of Air Saguenay, a small regional charter airline based in Quebec.

“The hope for our finding the missing persons alive is very low,” Tremblay said.

The plane was traveling to a remote fishing camp on Mistastin Lake and was expected to return to the main fishing lodge on Monday night. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Canadian Transport Safety Board.

This was the third crash of Air Saguenay planes since 2010. Four people were killed and two were injured in 2010 when a plane crashed due to poor weather conditions in Quebec.

(Story was corrected to remove “American” from first paragraph to make clear the nationality of the missing passengers is unknown. In second paragraph, deletes fishing guides being among those confirmed dead