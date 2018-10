TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada became the first Group of Seven nation to legalize recreational cannabis on Wednesday. The federal government left many of the details of regulating sales up to provinces, which are taking different paths.

A man walks past a sign outside the Natural Vibe store after legal recreational marijuana went on sale in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Here are the frameworks across Canada’s biggest provinces, and the number of stores open on the first day of legalization:

Territories