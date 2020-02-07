Canada's Quebec backs Geomega Resources rare earth recycling project

TORONTO (Reuters) - Quebec-based Geomega Resources Inc (GMA.V) secured debt financing to build a rare earth magnet recycling demonstration plant in the Canadian province, the company said on Friday.

Geomega said the provincial government’s investment body, Investissement Quebec, would provide C$1.72 million in debt financing to build the C$3.2 million facility, which it says will use proprietary technology to recycle rare-earth elements used in cell phones and electric vehciles.

Mineral-rich Quebec has stepped up support for miners in hopes of spurring investment in critical minerals to mixed effect. At least two government-backed companies, North American Lithium and Nemaska Lithium NMX.TO, sought creditor protection last year.