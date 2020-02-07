Environment
February 7, 2020 / 4:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's Quebec backs Geomega Resources rare earth recycling project

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Quebec-based Geomega Resources Inc (GMA.V) secured debt financing to build a rare earth magnet recycling demonstration plant in the Canadian province, the company said on Friday.

Geomega said the provincial government’s investment body, Investissement Quebec, would provide C$1.72 million in debt financing to build the C$3.2 million facility, which it says will use proprietary technology to recycle rare-earth elements used in cell phones and electric vehciles.

Mineral-rich Quebec has stepped up support for miners in hopes of spurring investment in critical minerals to mixed effect. At least two government-backed companies, North American Lithium and Nemaska Lithium NMX.TO, sought creditor protection last year.

Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below