Canadian gets life sentence for killing six in Quebec mosque shooting

Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

QUEBEC CITY (Reuters) - A Canadian man who gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison on Friday but he could be eligible for parole after serving 35 years.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 29, pled guilty last year to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder for the attack, one of Canada’s rare mass shootings.

Justice François Huot said a life sentence with eligibility for parole between 35 and 42 years into sentence is fair and just, and rejected calls by prosecutors to impose the harshest sentence handed down since Canada eliminated the death penalty.