2 months ago
Canada nurse gets life sentence for killing eight seniors: media
June 26, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 2 months ago

Canada nurse gets life sentence for killing eight seniors: media

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Canadian nurse who used insulin to kill eight elderly patients in long-term care facilities has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) reported on Monday.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty this month to killing five women and three men in the Ontario towns of Woodstock and London between 2007 and 2014. The dead ranged in age from 75 to 96.

Wettlaufer then admitted in court in Woodstock, about 140 km (87 miles) west of Toronto, that she fatally injected the victims with insulin for no medical reasons.

CBC reported that she apologized in court to her victims' families on Monday, although her motive remains unclear.

The Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Homicide cases with multiple victims are uncommon in Canada. The Wettlaufer case is the largest in Ontario province since 2006, when five men were charged with murdering eight members of a biker gang. They were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Tom Brown

