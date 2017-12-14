Canadian crude oil inventories touch record last week: Genscape

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude oil inventories at monitored storage locations in western Canada rose to record levels last week, information provider Genscape said on Thursday.

** Inventories rose 941,000 barrels to 31.82 million barrels during the week to Dec. 8, Genscape said

** It is the highest level since Genscape began monitoring western Canadian storage in 2010. It is also 895,000 barrels higher than the previous record from March 2017

** This surpasses inventories of 2.39 million barrels in the same week a year ago