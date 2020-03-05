Canada's Supreme Court dismisses Trans Mountain oil pipeline appeals

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, who are trying to stop construction of British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, form a blockade of Canadian National Railway (CN Rail) train tracks in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it would not hear five separate appeals of a lower court’s decision related to the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, clearing another hurdle for a project that faces opposition over climate concerns.

Environmental and indigenous groups had asked the Supreme Court to hear appeals of a September 2019 decision by the Federal Court of Appeal. That court had agreed to hear challenges by six indigenous groups of the Canadian government’s approval for an expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, but limited the scope of those challenges.