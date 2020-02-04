Court dismisses challenge to Trudeau government approval of Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion

FILE PHOTO: Steel pipe to be used in the oil pipeline construction of the Canadian government’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project lies at a stockpile site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Dennis Owen/File Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed a challenge to the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approval of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, clearing some uncertainty over the project.

The court said in a written decision that the government held “reasonable and meaningful” consultations with indigenous groups as required by law.