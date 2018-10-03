Canada won't appeal court ruling that overturned pipeline approval

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government will not appeal a court ruling that overturned its approval of a major crude oil pipeline expansion project, Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Amarjeet Sohi speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Instead, the government will reinitiate consultations with all 117 indigenous groups that would be affected by the project, he told a news conference.

In August, the Federal Court of Appeal said Ottawa had failed to adequately consider aboriginal concerns.

“We are going to do things differently this time,” said Sohi, adding that he would not impose a time limit on the talks with indigenous groups.

Last month Sohi directed the National Energy Board regulator to conduct a new review of the application to nearly triple the capacity of the pipeline.

Amid increasing protests by aboriginal and environmental activists, the government bought the pipeline in August from Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.