Canadian and Chinese ministers meet amid tensions, pledge to continue talks

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland attends the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, Britain July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday that she met her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss tensions following Canada’s arrest of a Huawei Technologies Co executive in December and the subsequent detention of two Canadians by China.

“The fact that I was able to speak to and discuss these issues face-to-face absolutely is a positive step,” Freeland said in a teleconference from Bangkok, Thailand, where she was attending an annual east Asia summit.

Freeland said the two ministers met on the sidelines of the international gathering and “committed to continued discussions”.