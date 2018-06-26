Canada's Morneau says hopes to resume NAFTA talks as soon as possible

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he wants to resume NAFTA negotiations as soon as possible, adding that while the Canadian economy is doing well, tariffs imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum are a problem.

Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks during a news conference following a meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Morneau declined to comment on what aid the Canadian government might offer to workers or businesses affected by the tariffs but said there would be an announcement in the coming days.