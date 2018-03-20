Spike in crime prompts Canada to unveil tougher gun control steps

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Liberal government on Tuesday unveiled proposals to tighten already tough gun control laws to address a spike in crimes involving firearms, including a murderous attack on a mosque last year.

Canada's Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale takes part in a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The measures include enhanced background checks on people seeking to buy firearms, especially those with a history of violence. They also would oblige retailers to maintain adequate records of inventories and sales.

Although Canada has much stricter firearms restrictions than the United States, Ottawa says crimes involving guns rose 30 percent from 2013 to 2016. Gun homicides jumped 66 percent in the same period.

“Hard evidence shows a gun violence issue that is serious, getting worse, and not confined to big cities,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told reporters.

Six people died when a gunman attacked a Quebec City mosque last year. A French-Canadian university student faces murder charges.

Experts say that although Canada’s gun control laws ban dozens of assault rifles, some permitted firearms are easily modified for greater damage, and lax regulations in the United States make smuggled weapons accessible.

Last month the Liberals unveiled a federal budget that included C$327.6 million ($250.4 million) over five years to tighten border security to block the illegal trafficking of guns and drugs.

The measures outlined on Tuesday could prompt voter anger against Liberal legislators who represent rural Parliamentary constituencies and will face off against the official opposition Conservatives in an October 2019 election.

The Conservatives have vowed to resist any attempts by the Liberals to recreate a federal registry of shotguns and rifles that was set up after a gunman murdered 14 women in 1989.

When they were in government in 2012 the Conservatives abolished the registry, arguing it was wasteful, did nothing to cut crime and unfairly targeted law-abiding farmers and hunters.

Goodale said the government would not recreate the registry. Pressed as to whether he feared electoral losses, he noted there had been extensive public consultations on the measures and added: “We think the balance we have stuck represents a good strong Canadian consensus.”

The Conservatives said they would react later on Tuesday.

Canadian gun owners must obtain licenses and go through safety training and extensive checks that delve into the potential owner’s criminal record, mental health and third-party references.

A restricted class of guns must be registered for tracking, while fully automatic weapons are prohibited.

($1 = 1.3083 Canadian dollars)