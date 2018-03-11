Canada provincial party leader election result delayed

TORONTO (Reuters) - The main opposition party in Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, has delayed the result of an election to find its new leader as it reviews the poll outcome, a senior party official said on Saturday.

People react after results for the Progressive Conservatives leadership race were put on hold due to a ballot discrepancy in Markham, Ontario, Canada, March 10, 2018. Balloons for the winner are seen tethered to the ceiling to remain for another day. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The center-right Progressive Conservatives is seeking a new leader just three months ahead of provincial elections. The party, which has been leading in polls to unseat the ruling Liberals, was thrown into chaos in January after party chief Patrick Brown resigned following accusations of sexual misconduct. Brown has denied the allegations.

Balloons for the winner are seen after results for the Progressive Conservatives leadership race were put on hold due to a ballot discrepancy in Markham, Ontario, Canada, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The run-up to Saturday’s election was marred by several hiccups, including troubles with voter registration and a failed last-minute attempt by Brown to re-enter the leadership race.

The result of the voting will be announced “as soon as practically possible,” Hartley Lefton, chair of the party’s leadership election committee, told members attending Saturday’s convention after the result was delayed by several hours.

The new leader will have to unify the party and spearhead a campaign to oust Ontario’s 14-year-old Liberal government, lead by Premier Kathleen Wynne.