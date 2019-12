FILE PHOTO: Conservative Party leader and Leader of the Official Opposition Andrew Scheer speaks to reporters after meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario Canada November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, who lost the October election to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has decided to resign, a party source said.

He will stay on as party chief until the party chooses a new leader, the source said.