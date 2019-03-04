World News
March 4, 2019 / 8:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Second Canadian cabinet minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin scandal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott speaks during the Assembly of First Nations, Special Chiefs Assembly in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s President of the Treasury Board resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet on Monday, the second minister to leave in the wake of a political scandal that has roiled Trudeau’s tenure months before an October election.

Jane Philpott’s resignation follows the departure of former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who testified last week that government officials inappropriately pressured her to help construction firm SNC-Lavalin avoid a corruption trial.

“I have been considering the events that have shaken the federal government in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of Cabinet,” Philpott said in a statement released on Twitter.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by James Dalgleish

