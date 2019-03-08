Canada court rejects bid by SNC-Lavalin to review decision for trial

FILE PHOTO: The SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., headquarters seen in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Federal Court on Friday rejected a bid by SNC-Lavalin Group Inc to challenge a decision by prosecutors to put the construction company on trial on charges of corruption.

In a ruling, Justice Catherine Kane said the company’s application for a review of the decision “had no reasonable prospect of success.”

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is grappling with a crisis over efforts by top officials to help the Montreal-based company avoid a trial.

SNC-Lavalin declined to comment on the ruling.

SNC-Lavalin, which employs some 9,000 people in Canada and tens of thousands of others abroad, is accused of bribing Libyan officials to get contracts between 2001 and 2011. The company had tried unsuccessfully to avoid trial, arguing instead for a negotiated settlement since it had cleaned shop by changing executives and overhauling its ethics and compliance systems in recent years. The preliminary hearings in the case are ongoing.

Trudeau has been on the defensive over allegations officials in his office inappropriately pressured Canada’s former justice minister to drop a criminal case against the company in favor of a deferred prosecution agreement, or out-of-court settlement.

A conviction would bar SNC-Lavalin from bidding on government contracts for 10 years, possibly forcing it to cut jobs in Quebec and leaving it vulnerable to a takeover that could see its headquarters leave the province.

Quebec is a political stronghold for Trudeau and is seen as key to his party’s chances of re-election in the Oct. 21 election against a resurgent Conservative opposition. About 20 percent of the Liberal seats in the House of Commons currently are based in Quebec.

SNC-Lavalin shares were down 0.6 percent in late morning trade, in line with the declines in the broader market.