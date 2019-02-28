Canada opposition leader demands PM Trudeau quit over ethics allegations

Liberal MP and former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould testifies before the House of Commons justice committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The leader of Canada’s main opposition party demanded on Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quit after a former justice minister said government officials inappropriately pressured her to help a major firm avoid a bribery trial.

The allegations by Jody Wilson-Raybould dramatically deepened the biggest crisis of Trudeau’s tenure just months ahead of an October election in which his Liberals face a tough fight.

Wilson-Raybould told the House of Commons justice committee that she had confronted Trudeau over what she called inappropriate pressure to help construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc evade a corruption trial.

Andrew Scheer, leader of the official opposition Conservative Party, demanded the resignation of what he called a disgraced prime minister.

“He can no longer, with a clear conscience, continue to lead this nation,” Scheer told reporters, calling for police to immediately probe the matter. Trudeau is due to address reporters later on Wednesday.