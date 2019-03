Canada's Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick attends a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s top civil servant, who faced criticism over his testimony in a political crisis that has embroiled the ruling Liberal government, will retire, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said on Monday.

Michael Wernick, who has spent nearly four decades in public service working with numerous prime ministers, will be replaced by Canada’s deputy foreign minister, Ian Shugart, in the coming weeks.