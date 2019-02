Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a visit to the Winnipeg Transit Fort Rouge Garage as he makes a transit infrastructure announcement in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he did not give any directions to former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould over a decision about whether construction company SNC-Lavalin would face a corruption trial.

“In terms of giving any direction she asked me if I would do that and I said no, absolutely not. It’s your decision to make,” Trudeau told reporters.