Canadian prime minister Trudeau's chief secretary resigns

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s principal secretary Gerald Butts has resigned from his position, according to a statement issued by Butts on Monday.

Trudeau has faced criticism since Jody Wilson-Raybould quit Trudeau’s cabinet unexpectedly after a newspaper reported this month she had been pressured by the prime minister’s team to go easy on SNC-Lavalin last year when she was justice minister and attorney general.

Butts did not give any explicit reason for his resignation in the statement, but he said that any accusation that “I or the staff put pressure on the Attorney General is not true.”