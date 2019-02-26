Ex-Canada justice minister to testify about ethics allegations Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Canadian justice minister, walks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould on Wednesday will publicly address ethics allegations fueling the biggest crisis of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s career, officials said on Tuesday.

The Liberal government has been on the defensive since Feb. 7, when the Globe and Mail said senior officials pressured Wilson-Raybould last year to help SNC-Lavalin Group Inc avoid a trial on charges of bribing Libyan officials and to pay a fine instead.

Wilson-Raybould - who was demoted in January and resigned from her new post this month - has not said a word so far about the affair. She will testify to the House of Commons justice committee at 3:15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT), her office said.

It is still not clear how much she will actually be able to say. Trudeau announced on Tuesday that she would be allowed to address most aspects of the case, but not all of them.

Opinion polls suggest the matter is starting to hurt the Liberals months before an October election. Trudeau and other officials insist there was no wrongdoing.