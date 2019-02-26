Ex-Canada justice minister to testify about ethics allegations Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Canadian justice minister, walks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould on Wednesday will publicly address allegations that senior officials pressured her to help a major firm avoid a corruption trial, a parliamentary official said on Tuesday.

Wilson-Raybould will testify to the House of Commons justice committee at 3:15 pm ET (2015 GMT), said an aide to committee chair Anthony Housefather. The allegations of possibly improper behavior are rocking the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just months before an October election.