December 20, 2017 / 5:59 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Canada's Trudeau contravened ethics rules with visit to Aga Khan island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened some ethics rules when he accepted a vacation last year on a private island belonging to the Aga Khan, the country’s ethics commissioner said in a report on Wednesday.

Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson said Trudeau contravened a rule on gifts when he accepted the use of the island in March and December 2016, while there were ongoing official dealings with the Aga Khan and the Aga Khan Foundation Canada was registered to lobby Trudeau’s office.

Trudeau also contravened the rules when he and his family traveled in the Aga Khan’s private helicopter last December and when his family traveled on a non-commercial aircraft chartered by the Aga Khan in March 2016, Dawson said.

Trudeau was due to make a statement later in the afternoon.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum

