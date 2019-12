FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s new minority Liberal government will present a fiscal update before the Christmas break, although no date has been set, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday.

Governments traditionally deliver updates late in the year to provide fresh forecasts and sometimes to unveil planned fiscal measures.