World News
November 12, 2019 / 2:56 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Canadian parliament to reconvene on December 5: PM's Office

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Parliament Hill the morning after the federal election in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s parliament will sit for the first time since last month’s election on Dec. 5, when the House of Commons will elect a new speaker and hear the Throne Speech, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.

The Throne Speech is delivered by the governor general - the Queen’s representative in Canada - on behalf of the prime minister and outlines the government’s priorities for the legislature. The speech is eventually followed by a confidence vote.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

