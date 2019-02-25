Quebec must process immigrant applications amid system overhaul: judge

MONTREAL (Reuters) - The Quebec government must process thousands of suspended applications from skilled immigrants, a judge ordered on Monday, in a win for new arrivals who had been left in limbo by a program overhaul in the Canadian province.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Frederic Bachand awarded a 10-day injunction that would oblige the province’s center-right government to continue processing about 18,000 applications from skilled immigrants.

Lawyers had asked Bachand last week to reverse the government’s suspension of the applications amid its overhaul of the immigration system.