Rogers begins roll out of 5G network in major Canadian cities

TORONTO (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) said on Wednesday it has started rolling out the fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network in Canada’s select cities, becoming the country’s first cellphone provider to offer the super-fast telecom services.

FILE PHOTO: Rogers Communications logos are seen above a booth during the media day at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Rogers, one of Canada’s largest wireless carriers, will launch first in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal before expanding into over 20 more markets by the end of the year, in advance of 5G-enabled devices becoming available this year, the statement added.

“5G is the biggest technological evolution since the launch of wireless in Canada. We are making the right investments, building the right partnerships and deploying the right technology to bring Canadians the very best of 5G,” said Joe Natale, CEO of Rogers Communications.

“5G will not only power businesses, it will fuel entire industries and drive Canada’s digital future,” he added.

The 5G networks will have speeds fast enough to download a movie to a smartphone in seconds, while allowing businesses to run ‘smart’ factories using connected robots, devices and sensors.

Rogers has partnered with Sweden’s Ericsson (ERICb.ST) to provide the technology needed to build the network.

Canada is reviewing security implications of 5G networks, including whether to allow China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] to supply 5G network equipment.

Rogers also said it is joining a global alliance with other major telecoms companies from around the world, to coordinate on delivery of 5G adoption.

The other companies in the 5G Future Forum are Verizon (VZ.N), América Móvil (AMXL.MX), South Korea-based KT Corp, Australia’s Telstra (TLS.AX) and Vodafone (VOD.L) in Europe.

The forum will focus on ensuring that 5G networks from different service providers in various countries will be able to communicate seamlessly with each other.