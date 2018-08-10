Factbox: Canada's biggest mass shootings in recent history

(Reuters) - Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in eastern Canada on Friday in the latest eruption of gun violence across the country that has led to calls for weapons bans in cities.

Fredericton Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigate apartment complex which was the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dan Culberson

Below are mass shootings in Canada over the past three decades.

TORONTO, ONTARIO: July 22, 2018 - A man walked down a busy Toronto street, shooting randomly into restaurants. He killed two people and wounded 13, before turning his gun on himself.

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC: Jan. 29, 2017 - A man opened fire during evening prayers at a mosque, killing six people and wounding five. Twelve others were treated for minor injuries.

LA LOCHE, SASKATCHEWAN: Jan. 22, 2016 - A student killed his two brothers at home before opening fire at a remote community high school, killing two more people and wounding seven others.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA: Dec. 29, 2014 - A man killed eight people, including his wife, before killing himself.

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK: June 2014 - A gunman killed three Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers and wounded two others.

TORONTO, ONTARIO: July 2012 - Two rival gang members opened fire at a block party in the West Hill neighborhood, killing two people and injuring 23.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC: September 2006 - A man opened fire at Dawson College, killing one student and injuring 19 before killing himself.

MAYERTHORPE, ALBERTA: March 2005: A man killed four Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who went to his home to execute a warrant to repossess property. The man then killed himself.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO: April 1999 - A former employee of Ottawa’s urban transit service killed four of his colleagues and wounded two others before taking his own life.

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA: April 1996 - A man killed nine relatives gathered for the wedding of his estranged wife’s sister, and wounded two others, before killing himself.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC: August 1992 - An associate professor at Concordia University killed four of his colleagues and injured one person.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC: December 1989 - In Canada’s worst school shooting, a gunman killed 14 students, all female, and wounded 13 at the Ecole Polytechnique before committing suicide.