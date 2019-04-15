Four dead after shooting in Canada, one man in custody: police

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Four people where shot dead in Penticton, British Colombia, on Monday and a suspect is in custody, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

“Police have determined four people are deceased at three locations within a 5 km (3.1 mile) radius,” the statement said.

“A man matching the suspect’s description turned himself into the Penticton RCMP detachment. The man remains in custody while the investigation progresses. Preliminary indications are this was a targeted incident,” the statement said.