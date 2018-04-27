Canada stock market to reopen Monday after outage: TMX

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s stock market, the world’s sixth largest, abruptly shut down on Friday after an outage but will resume trading Monday after “internal technical issues”, the exchange operator said.
“We have identified the issue and are working to rectify,” the TMX Group (X.TO) said in a statement. “Due to the timing and nature of the issue, TMX has decided to shut down trading on all markets for the remainder of the day.
“We expect to resume trading at regular hours on Monday, April 30, 2018.”
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s last major outage was nearly a decade ago when a system fault linked to data feeds shut down trading for a full day in 2008, including on the small-cap TSX Venture Exchange.
Shutdowns are rare occurrences because exchanges typically have backup systems that quickly come online when there is a technical failure.
Reporting by Julie Gordon, Fergal Smith, John Tilak, Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Tom Brown