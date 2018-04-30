Canada's stock exchanges resume trading, TSX rises to 6-week high

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s stock exchanges resumed trading on Monday after an outage that halted trading for several hours on Friday afternoon, with the country’s main stock index edging up to a nearly six-week high as financials and industrials rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 15.33 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,684.26, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
