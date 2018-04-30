Canada's stock exchanges resume trading, TSX rises to 6-week high

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s stock exchanges resumed trading on Monday after an outage that halted trading for several hours on Friday afternoon, with the country’s main stock index edging up to a nearly six-week high as financials and industrials rose.

A logo for TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen after the company announced it was shutting down all markets for the rest of the day after experiencing issues with trading on all its exchange platforms in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 15.33 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,684.26, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.