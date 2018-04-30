Canada's stock market opens after rare shutdown; index gains

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s stock exchange, the world’s sixth largest, resumed trading on Monday, after its operator fixed a hardware failure that halted the market for several hours on Friday in a rare trading outage.

A logo for TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen after the company announced it was shutting down all markets for the rest of the day after experiencing issues with trading on all its exchange platforms in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The outage disrupted Canada’s stock trading, sending investors to rival platforms, and had the potential to dent the credibility of the exchange, fund managers and traders told Reuters.

TMX Group Ltd (X.TO), which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and smaller Canadian trading platforms, said in an email sent to clients over the weekend, and reviewed by Reuters, that the outage was caused by a hardware failure in a communication management component.

The benchmark Canada stock index .GSPTSE was up 0.1 percent in early morning trade after the trading resumed at the

at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) as expected.

The TSX, which has been buoyed recently by higher oil prices, edged up to a nearly six-week high as financial and industrial shares gained.

The saving grace for TMX, which has been vying to host Saudi Aramco’s mega IPO overseas listing, was that the glitch occurred on a low-volume trading day and on a Friday, giving the operator the weekend to resolve the issue.

Jos Schmitt, chief executive of rival operator NEO Exchange, said the market went dark when the outage occurred. “There is a lack of real-time market data in Canada and Friday’s events demonstrate this is a big problem,” he added.

Outages can inconvenience investors and prove expensive for the exchanges themselves. Many of Canada’s blue-chip stocks are also traded on U.S. stock exchanges, however, giving investors another avenue.

TMX’s exchanges in Canada, which also include the Toronto Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and the Montreal Exchange, account for about 61 percent of trading, according to official data.

Shares of TMX were down 3.7 percent at C$76.47 in early trading on Monday.

Canada’s last major trading outage occurred nearly a decade ago, when a system fault linked to data feeds shut down trading for a full day in December 2008.

“Stuff happens from time to time,” said Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset Management. “If it happened on an epic down day, it would be far more concerning for professionals.”